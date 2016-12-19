In the months leading up the Rio Games the conversation didn’t center around Michael Phelps or Usain Bolt. It centered around Zika. The virus, which has been linked to birth defects in fetuses and possible neurological issues in adults, prompted some to call for moving or delaying the Games and led to a handful of big-names withdrawing from Olympic consideration. In the end it appeared the Olympic fears were slightly overblown; the W.H.O. in September said there were no Zika infections reported among athletes or visitors during the Games. — Ben Eagle