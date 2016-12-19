Olympics

20. Zika virus dominates chatter in leadup to Games

In the months leading up the Rio Games the conversation didn’t center around Michael Phelps or Usain Bolt. It centered around Zika. The virus, which has been linked to birth defects in fetuses and possible neurological issues in adults, prompted some to call for moving or delaying the Games and led to a handful of big-names withdrawing from Olympic consideration. In the end it appeared the Olympic fears were slightly overblown; the W.H.O. in September said there were no Zika infections reported among athletes or visitors during the Games. — Ben Eagle

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters