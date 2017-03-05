Nike was accused of hindering a doping investigation into Alberto Salazar's Nike Oregon Project, according to a leaked report by the United States Anti-Doping Agency that was obersved by German magazine Der Spiegel

On Saturday, Der Spiegel reported that Nike Oregon Project athletes Galen Rupp and Matthew Centrowitz provided “samples that arose suspicion in the doping investigators” ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Rupp won the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in February and then qualified for the 10,000 meters on the track at the track trials in July. He went on to win a bronze medal in the Olympic marathon. Centrowitz won the men's 1,500 meters in Rio to become the first American man to win gold in the event since 1908. Neither athletes has ever tested positive for any performance enhancing drug. Salazar has denied the allegations.

According to the Der Spiegel report, a USADA employee reported that Rupp's “T/E is elevated compared to athlete’s previous pattern in samples.” Drug testers examine the testosterone and epitestosterone levels to detect any signs of doping. Further testing was requested but the outcomes were not known. Rupp was tested by USADA 14 times in 2016.

Centrowitz was tested 17 times in 2016. In the report, USADA made note of a hemoglobin value and reticulocyte count that appeared to show a “suspicious profile.” USADA employees requested to test Centrowitz again in the following weeks but the leaked emails do not show if that happened. Centrowitz said he was never contacted by USADA and is dedicated to clean sport.

USADA's leaked report notes that Salazar banned his athletes from speaking about the vitamins and medications they take even among themselves.

The doping allegations come from hundreds of emails and documents that were leaked by the Fancy Bears hacking group. The latest allegations came to light from a Sunday Times article that pulled from the leaked USADA report, which was written in March 2016, and stated that Salazar has an “obsession with the testosterone levels of his athletes.” Salazar’s alleged possession of testosterone gel was first revealed in 2015 and he said in an 11,736-word statement at the time that he has a prescription for testosterone to treat hypogonadism.

USADA requested any documents from Salazar that contained the words: “testosterone”, “Testoboost” or “Testo”. Salazar did not give up the documents and said they were on the Nike server, which belongs to the sportswear giant. Der Spiegel added that Nike wanted to sign a “confidentiality agreement” with USADA before complying.

A lawyer for USADA determined that the terms of Nike's agreement would give Nike unilateral control over the documents in USADA's possession and prevents USADA from using the documents in any hearing. The lawyer said that the agreement also had "the potential capacity to interfere with, delay or impede USADA’s investigation in a myriad of ways."

Nike provided some documents to USADA and told The Guardian that “even though USADA has no legal right to request or access the documents and has never informed Nike of the precise nature of its investigation. Nike undertook this effort because it strongly believes in clean sport and does not tolerate the use of performance-enhancing drugs.”

In 2015, Salazar was the subject of a ProPublica and BBC report alleging he pushed the boundaries on doping rules to gain a competitive advantage by encouraging the use of prescription medication and therapeutic use exemptions. He would allegedly push for use of asthma and thyroid medication for performance enhancement. The report also implicated Rupp.

Salazar responded to the Sunday Times report saying, ”I believe in a clean sport and a methodical, dedicated approach to training. The Oregon Project will never permit doping and all Oregon Project athletes are required to comply with the Wada Code and IAAF Rules. I do not use supplements that are banned.”

- Chris Chavez