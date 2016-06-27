Your teams. Your favorite writers. Wherever you want them. Personalize SI with our new App. Install on iOS or Android.​

Iceland fans went wild as their national team defeated England 2–1 to secure a stunning Euro 2016 victory in the round of 16, one that ended with England manager Roy Hodgson tendering his resignation.

Iceland had never qualified for a major tournament prior to the European Championship, and it is the smallest country in the tournament. That didn't stop the island nation from toppling England, with Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scoring after Wayne Rooney opened the scoring in the fourth minute from the penalty spot.

Watch as Iceland's fans, many of whom packed a town square in Reykjavik, go crazy during and after the historic win:

Iceland celebration !!! What a moment in @UEFAEURO . Anything possible! pic.twitter.com/EuFCoxV8Ww — Glenn Davis (@GlennDavisSoc) June 27, 2016

Iceland will face host France in the quarterfinals.