Watch: Iceland fans go wild after beating England at Euro 2016
Your teams. Your favorite writers. Wherever you want them. Personalize SI with our new App. Install on iOS or Android.
Iceland fans went wild as their national team defeated England 2–1 to secure a stunning Euro 2016 victory in the round of 16, one that ended with England manager Roy Hodgson tendering his resignation.
Iceland had never qualified for a major tournament prior to the European Championship, and it is the smallest country in the tournament. That didn't stop the island nation from toppling England, with Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scoring after Wayne Rooney opened the scoring in the fourth minute from the penalty spot.
Watch as Iceland's fans, many of whom packed a town square in Reykjavik, go crazy during and after the historic win:
HANNEEEEEEEEEESS #emÍsland pic.twitter.com/ogTUUA7bM4— Sigurlaug (@gothSilla) June 27, 2016
Together as one! ... viking style #euro2016 #isl #iceland #emisland #vikingstyle #aframisland pic.twitter.com/JpU0ONq2bs— K100island (@K100island) June 27, 2016
Það var gaman á Arnarhóli þegar Ísland komst yfir, 2-1.#emísland #ISL #ENG pic.twitter.com/XzrqiQVipF— Fréttastofa RÚV (@RUVfrettir) June 27, 2016
Þetta var moment í Keiluhöllinni... The moment when Iceland scores second goal #emisland #EURO2016 #ENGICE pic.twitter.com/OHZ0iDdCRE— Simmi Vil (@simmivil) June 27, 2016
This is how we throw a party and cheer our team on in Iceland #Emisland #emtorgið #euro2016 #isl pic.twitter.com/tUe695LIG8— K100island (@K100island) June 27, 2016
Voxbotn, Tórshavn í Færeyjum 500-1000 manns að styðja Ísland. Videó: Marjun Wolles. #EMÍsland #EnglandvIceland pic.twitter.com/pfSvWhF3IJ— Sindri Einarsson (@SindriEinarsson) June 27, 2016
Heel ijsland juigt! RT @RUVfrettir: Það var gaman á Arnarhóli þegar Ísland komst yfir, 2-1.#emísland #ISL #ENG pic.twitter.com/kIievphD1e— Frank Dallmeijer (@webkapitein) June 27, 2016
Iceland celebration !!! What a moment in @UEFAEURO . Anything possible! pic.twitter.com/EuFCoxV8Ww— Glenn Davis (@GlennDavisSoc) June 27, 2016
Mergjað!! Klikkað!! #emísland #em2016 #ENG #ISL pic.twitter.com/hP8Cz2edhR— Holmfridur Arnad (@HolmfridurA) June 27, 2016
What a game! Smashed it! #Iceland #euro2016 #emisland pic.twitter.com/ZrbL3LH7X9— Anna Thora Alfreds (@AnnaAlfreds) June 27, 2016
YEAH!!!!!!!!!!!! #EURO2016 #emisland #emtorgið #isl #iceland #isleng pic.twitter.com/6qB3H1Bu5D— K100island (@K100island) June 27, 2016
• WILSON: Something special brewing for Italy at Euro 2016
Iceland will face host France in the quarterfinals.