Atletico Madrid and France national team star forward Antoine Griezmann has his eye on a potential future move to MLS–to David Beckham's potential future team.

In an interview with France Football, Griezmann said that he'd want to play, at some point, in the United States, and he singled out Beckham's Miami project as the destination. Now, Beckham has yet to lock down his MLS expansion franchise, and the time is ticking for him in Miami, according to league commissioner Don Garber. Furthermore, Griezmann is signed with Atletico Madrid through 2021, so plenty needs to transpire in order for fans in the U.S. to entertain the thought of the third-place finisher in the 2016 Ballon d'Or voting playing for them.

Nevertheless, Griezmann has stoked the embers on the MLS rumor mill.

"I love the States," Griezmann said. "I want to have an NBA season ticket and go and watch each game with my children. I already see myself there. I don't know which city yet, but why not in Beckham's franchise in Miami? It would be the best to play under Beckham."

Griezmann, 25, is coming off back-to-back 22-goal seasons in La Liga with Atletico Madrid, though he has just six in 15 league games this year and hasn't scored in league play since Oct. 2. He's added three more in six Champions League matches for Atleti, which drew Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16.