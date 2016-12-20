U.S. men's national team forward Bobby Wood scored for the second time in as many games for his Bundesliga club Hamburg, tallying the eventual game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Schalke on Tuesday.

In the 81st minute, Wood received the ball on the right channel and went to work as a one-man counterattack. He dribbled at his defender, cut back once inside the box and roofed a left-footed shot between two defenders to give Hamburg a 2-0 lead at the time. It proved to be vital, as Hamburg conceded in the closing moments and held on for the three points, heading into the Bundesliga's winter break with three wins in its last four matches.

It came on the heels of Saturday's opener in a 3-1 loss to Mainz, which was a rocket from the edge of the box.

For Wood, Tuesday's goal was his fourth of the league campaign and sixth in all competitions.

It's his first season with the club after transferring following a successful season in 2. Bundesliga with Union Berlin.