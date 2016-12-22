Planet Futbol

Crystal Palace sacks manager Alan Pardew

Associated Press
Associated Press
Thursday December 22nd, 2016

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace fired manager Alan Pardew on Thursday after a miserable run of results in 2016, with the club lying one place above the relegation zone in the English Premier League.

In a short statement, Palace said the club asked Pardew to step down from his position and has thanked him for his services.

Pardew had been in charge at Palace, a club he also played for, since January 2015.

Palace is in 17th place in the 20-team league with nearly half the season gone. The club has the fewest points per game (0.72) in 2016 than any team in England's top four divisions.

"Personally, I have a lot of good feelings for this football club and am sad that my time there has ended," Pardew said in a separate statement. "I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn't been affected."

British media reported that former England manager Sam Allardyce will hold talks with Palace regarding the vacancy. Allardyce was fired by England in September after just one match in charge, over unguarded comments to undercover reporters posing as businessmen.

Palace only won six league games in 2016, leaving Pardew's position increasingly fragile. It's the first big decision made by the club since American businessmen David Blitzer and Josh Harris joined the board in December last year.

Pardew may not have helped his case by saying after a recent win against Southampton that Blitzer and Harris "perhaps don't know a lot about football."

Pardew joined Palace after quitting Newcastle, where he made headlines because of his frequent flare-ups in the coaches' technical area—including head-butting an opposing player as they jostled for a ball at a throw-in. He is calmer on the touchline now.

Palace finished in a club-record 10th place in the Premier League in Pardew's first season in charge, then started last season well before a drastic dip in form saw it narrowly avoid relegation. A run to the FA Cup final, where Palace lost to Manchester United, spared Pardew from more scrutiny.

Palace broke its transfer record twice in the offseason to sign England winger Andros Townsend and then Belgium striker Christian Benteke. Scoring hasn't been a problem for the team nicknamed "The Eagles," who are the sixth-highest scorers in the league, but they have the third-worst defense.

Palace's next game is against Watford on Monday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters