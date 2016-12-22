The opening of the January transfer window is on the horizon, with teams hoping to add reinforcements for their respective title chases across Europe and beyond.

While the summer typically brings the biggest moves involving the most high-profile names and the largest transfer fees, the winter window is no stranger to blockbuster moves, and the 2017 January window is shaping up to be an intriguing one, with the likes of Julian Draxler and James Rodriguez in the shop window and able to alter the fortunes of some of the world's biggest clubs with a change of scenery.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz surrounding the key players in this winter's transfer season:

Thursday, December 22

Draxler suitors line up: Wolfsburg and Germany playmaker Julian Draxler is in high demand, as he was over the summer. PSG, Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be the front-runners for his services, with the Ligue 1 champion at the head of the class. Reports suggest a €45 million move between PSG and Wolfsburg has been agreed upon.

West Brom bids for Schneiderlin: West Brom is hoping to pry Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United with an £18 million bid, according to reports. Everton is also said to be interested in the French central midfielder, who hasn't found a regular place under Jose Mourinho.

​Will Real Madrid sell James or not? James Rodriguez doesn't have much of a place with the current Spanish leaders and is said to want out, but the club isn't eager to sell this winter and hasn't received any offers yet, according to journalist Guillem Balague.

Despite new looming deal, Lukaku could move: Mino Raiola, the super-agent who represents Romelu Lukaku, says a new deal with Everton is 99.9% done–but it wouldn't prevent him from potentially leaving the club in the summer.

Benfica's Lindelhof a popular target: 22-year-old Benfica center back Victor Lindelhof has been the subject of multiple bids, according to his agent, and has reportedly drawn interest from Manchester United.

City, Liverpool to battle for Dembele? Celtic rising star Moussa Dembele is reportedly wanted by Premier League title chasers Manchester City and Liverpool and could cost £20 million to pry him from Glasgow.

Chelsea set to spend Oscar windfall: With Oscar set to head to China in a sensational £60 million transfer, Chelsea has targets lined up. Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko and Djibril Sidibe, Roma's Radja Nainggolan and Antonio Rudiger and Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer are reportedly the players the club has scouted as potential buys as it looks to strengthen its grasp on first in the Premier League table.

West Ham doesn't want to sell Payet: West Ham manager Slaven Bilic claims he does not want to sell his "best player," France midfielder Dimitri Payet, and that interest in the star will bring the best out of him going forward.