Down
enlarge
Jordan Morris responds to criticism of Sounders' MLS Cup victory
1:08 | Planet Futbol
Jordan Morris responds to criticism of Sounders' MLS Cup victory
Planet Futbol

Seattle Sounders acquire Harry Shipp from Montreal Impact

Associated Press
Associated Press
Friday December 23rd, 2016

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have acquired midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact in exchange for general allocation money.

Seattle completed the deal with Montreal on Thursday as the Sounders begin to restock their roster after winning the MLS Cup title.

Shipp struggled in Montreal after two strong seasons in Chicago. He was a finalist for MLS rookie of the year in 2014 after scoring seven goals and having six assists in 33 appearances with Chicago and followed up a year later with eight assists and three goals in his second season with the Fire.

Planet Futbol
Stefan Frei's transcendent save sparks Seattle Sounders to first MLS Cup

But Shipp failed to have the same success in Montreal. He appeared in 27 matches for the Impact but had only two goals and three assists.

Shipp, 25, will help replenish a Seattle roster that may lose Andreas Ivanschitz and Erik Friberg this offseason. Neither had his contract option exercised by the club.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters