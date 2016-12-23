Planet Futbol

Watch: Neymar puts on a show, embarrasses opponent in Chapecoense charity match

Friday December 23rd, 2016

Brazilian stars Neymar and Robinho joined forces to host a charity match to pay tribute to Chapecoense following the tragic plane crash that decimated the club, and the former used the opportunity to put on an absolute show. 

Neymar scored four times in his side's 13-9 victory over Robinho's, and he made one defender look silly in a one-on-one confrontation, which featured the opponent pleading for Neymar to take it easy on him, the Barcelona star agreeing and then changing his mind seconds later with a slick, trick dribble.

Neymar also scored from an indirect penalty kick, much like the one Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi concocted last season.

His full complement of goals can be seen below:

Gabriel Jesus, Kaka, Lucas Lima, Julio Baptista and F1 driver Felipe Massa were among the dignitaries who turned out for the match at Sao Paulo's Estadio do Pacamebu, where the teams held hands and observed a moment of silence.  

It's not the only match that will benefit and pay tribute to the victims of the Chapecoense tragedy. Brazil and Colombia are slated to play a friendly next month, with the proceeds going to the families of those who passed in the crash, which took the lives of 71 people on a flight that was supposed to carry Chapecoense to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

CONMEBOL posthumously awarded the Copa Sudamerican title to Chapecoense, with the club accepting the trophy on Thursday.

