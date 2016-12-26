Sunderland supporters paid tribute to pop icon George Michael, who died on Sunday at the age of 53, by singing “Last Christmas’ as the team took on Manchester United on Monday afternoon.

Michael died at his home in Goring, England. BBC reports that the singer passed away from heart failure. He was successful in his career selling millions of albums as a member of Wham! and in his own respective solo career.

Watch the tribute below:

Manchester United won the game 3–1.