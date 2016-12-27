Swansea City fires Bob Bradley after two months

Swansea City has fired manager Bob Bradley after two months on the job as the first American to manage in the Premier League, the club announced on Tuesday.

Swansea City suffered its third consecutive loss with a 4–1 defeat by West Ham. It marked Bradley's seventh loss in 11 games as manager.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,” chairman Huw Jenkins said in a statement. “Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.”

Bradley was hired to Francesco Guidolin in October over Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien.

Before arriving in the Premier League, Bradley was coaching Le Havre in the French second division. Bradley took over a Swansea side that sits 17th in the table and was just outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Swansea City is now second-from-last in the Premier League and four points adrift of safety.