Down
enlarge
Swansea City fires Bob Bradley after two months
0:42 | Planet Futbol
Swansea City fires Bob Bradley after two months
Planet Futbol

Swansea City fires Bob Bradley after two months

SI Wire
Tuesday December 27th, 2016

Swansea City has fired manager Bob Bradley after two months on the job as the first American to manage in the Premier League, the club announced on Tuesday.

Swansea City suffered its third consecutive loss with a 4–1 defeat by West Ham. It marked Bradley's seventh loss in 11 games as manager.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,” chairman Huw Jenkins said in a statement. “Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.”

Bradley was hired to Francesco Guidolin in October over Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien.

Before arriving in the Premier League, Bradley was coaching Le Havre in the French second division. Bradley took over a Swansea side that sits 17th in the table and was just outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Swansea City is now second-from-last in the Premier League and four points adrift of safety.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters