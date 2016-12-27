Planet Futbol

7. Tragedy strikes Brazilian club Chapecoense

Alexander Abnos
Tuesday December 27th, 2016

“Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.” 

Bill Shankly, legendary manager of Liverpool from 1959–74, said that. It’s a quote often repeated by soccer fans to this day, with the purpose of inflating the worth of what is essentially a simple game played by people in shorts. It’s mostly used in jest, of course. But in 2016 the soccer world dealt with a tragedy that made that quote look downright ridiculous. 

Chapecoense, once a Cinderella story of Brazilian soccer, is now a club decimated after 19 players, the entire coaching staff, and all but one traveling journalist were killed as the plane carrying them to the Copa Sudamericana final ran out of fuel, suffered electrical failure, and crashed on a hillside on the outskirts of Medellin, Colombia. Just six people (three players, two members of the flight crew, and the journalist) survived. Tragedies in soccer aren’t necessarily rare, but tragedies that engulf an entire team in one fell swoop are. In an instant, Chapecoense joined the ranks of 1949’s Torino FC, 1958’s Manchester United, 1969’s The Strongest, and the 1993 Zambia national team; all squads that suffered devastating losses due to plane crashes. 

Atletico Nacional, the club Chapecoense was flying to play in the Copa Sudamericana final, holds a vigil in a packed stadium in Colombia to honor the victims of the plane crash.
Atletico Nacional, the club Chapecoense was flying to play in the Copa Sudamericana final, holds a vigil in a packed stadium in Colombia to honor the victims of the plane crash.
Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images
Atletico Nacional honors Chapecoense with T-shirts prior to a league match in Colombia.
Atletico Nacional honors Chapecoense with T-shirts prior to a league match in Colombia.
Marcos Ruiz/LatinContent/Getty Images
Solemn Arsenal players hold up a Força Chape banner prior to a League Cup match.
Solemn Arsenal players hold up a Força Chape banner prior to a League Cup match.
Matt Dunham/AP
Atalanta fans pass a Chapecoense tifo around the stadium.
Atalanta fans pass a Chapecoense tifo around the stadium.
Massimiliano Ferraro/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images
Fans at Club America's Liga MX playoff game against Necaxa at Estadio Azteca turn their cellphones into flashlights in honor of the Chapecoense victims.
Fans at Club America's Liga MX playoff game against Necaxa at Estadio Azteca turn their cellphones into flashlights in honor of the Chapecoense victims.
Christian Palma/AP
Boca Juniors players hold up a banner that, translated, reads "We are all Chapecoense."
Boca Juniors players hold up a banner that, translated, reads "We are all Chapecoense."
Alejandro Pagni/AFP/Getty Images
PSG forward Edinson Cavani reveals a Chapecoense T-shirt under his uniform after scoring a goal against Angers in Ligue 1.
PSG forward Edinson Cavani reveals a Chapecoense T-shirt under his uniform after scoring a goal against Angers in Ligue 1.
Michel Euler/AP
Air Force members carry a casket carrying one of the victims of the Chapecoense air crash during a memorial service at the club's stadium in Chapeco, Brazil.
Air Force members carry a casket carrying one of the victims of the Chapecoense air crash during a memorial service at the club's stadium in Chapeco, Brazil.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Chapecoense holds a memorial service at Arena Conda on a rainy day to commemorate the lives lost in the plane crash.
Chapecoense holds a memorial service at Arena Conda on a rainy day to commemorate the lives lost in the plane crash.
Wesley Santos/AP
Manchester City and Chelsea players observe a minute's silence for the victims of the Chapecoense plane crash.
Manchester City and Chelsea players observe a minute's silence for the victims of the Chapecoense plane crash.
Rui Vieira/AP
Rivals united: Barcelona and Real Madrid players stand together to honor the Chapecoense crash victims prior to El Clasico at Camp Nou.
Rivals united: Barcelona and Real Madrid players stand together to honor the Chapecoense crash victims prior to El Clasico at Camp Nou.
Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Dortmund players stand together in silence to honor Chapecoense.
Dortmund players stand together in silence to honor Chapecoense.
Martin Meissner/AP
Chelsea's Brazilian players David Luiz and Willian hold up armbands with Força Chape written on them to honor the crash victims.
Chelsea's Brazilian players David Luiz and Willian hold up armbands with Força Chape written on them to honor the crash victims.
Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images
Everton and Manchester United players observe a moment of silence to honor Chapecoense.
Everton and Manchester United players observe a moment of silence to honor Chapecoense.
Chris Brunskill/AMA/Getty Images
Fans of Japanese club Cerezo Osaka remember Everton Kempes dos Santos Goncalves, a Chapecoense crash victim who played there in 2012.
Fans of Japanese club Cerezo Osaka remember Everton Kempes dos Santos Goncalves, a Chapecoense crash victim who played there in 2012.
Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images
Fiorentina and Palermo players stand silently to commemorate the Chapecoense crash victims.
Fiorentina and Palermo players stand silently to commemorate the Chapecoense crash victims.
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
Juventus players stand under a spotlight during a moment of observance for the Chapecoense victims.
Juventus players stand under a spotlight during a moment of observance for the Chapecoense victims.
Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
Manchester City players warm up for their match vs. Chelsea with T-shirts dedicated to Chapecoense.
Manchester City players warm up for their match vs. Chelsea with T-shirts dedicated to Chapecoense.
Rui Vieira/AP
Fans at Tigres UANL's Liga MX playoff match vs. Leon display a giant black ribbon tifo in honor of the Chapecoense crash victims.
Fans at Tigres UANL's Liga MX playoff match vs. Leon display a giant black ribbon tifo in honor of the Chapecoense crash victims.
Azael Rodriguez/LatinContent/Getty Images
Argentina power River Plate wears a special jersey with a Chapecoense symbol across the chest.
Argentina power River Plate wears a special jersey with a Chapecoense symbol across the chest.
Carlos Sarraf/LatinContent/Getty Images
Brazilian Bruno Cesar flashes a tribute to Chapecoense after scoring for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal's top flight.
Brazilian Bruno Cesar flashes a tribute to Chapecoense after scoring for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal's top flight.
Gualter Fatia/Getty Images
AC Milan's Ignazio Abate wears a special armband and jersey to commemorate Chapecoense.
AC Milan's Ignazio Abate wears a special armband and jersey to commemorate Chapecoense.
Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
Toronto FC fans show their support for Chapecoense during the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference final vs. Montreal.
Toronto FC fans show their support for Chapecoense during the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference final vs. Montreal.
Steve Russell/Getty Images
The world's tributes to Chapecoense
1 23
Close
expandIcon
1 23
Close

And it’s a shame, because Chapecoense could and should have been known for more than that. Eight years ago the team was toiling in The Brazilian Serie D, before starting a remarkable rise that saw them promoted the to the top-flight Serie A in 2014 for the first time since 1979. Not only did they qualify for the Copa Sudamericana, they made it all the way to the final. They were on their way to Medellin for the first leg of that final, undoubtedly the biggest game in club history, when the crash occurred.

The tributes poured in from all over the globe. Moments of silence were observed. And The Copa Sudamericana itself was awarded to Chapecoense, at the request of their opponents Atlético Nacional. Soccer, it turns out, has nothing on life and death. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters