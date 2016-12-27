Planet Futbol

Watford’s mascot mocked Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha by diving in front of him

Extra Mustard
Tuesday December 27th, 2016

The Premier League is buzzing about Watford’s mascot.

After the club drew with Crystal Palace on Monday, mascot Harry the Hornet made fun of Palace’s Wilfried Zaha for diving during the match by falling to the ground in front of him when time had expired. It appeared to upset Zaha in the moment, and manager Sam Allardyce spoke out against the man in the costume, and even suggested the Football Association should look into disciplining him.

“The mascot is out of order, isn’t he?” Allardyce said. “If someone is diving, they don’t get that angry. There’s contact. It wasn’t given.”

On Tuesday, Zaha appeared to have put the whole incident behind him by sending the mascot a playful tweet.

Harry wouldn’t stop going in, however.

According to Sky Sports, Harry will not be punished for the act, or even spoken to.

Zaha, 24, has been booked for flopping before in his career. But he’s never been publicly called out on the pitch quite like this.

– Kenny Ducey

