Planet Futbol

80. Chapecoense plane crash tragedy

Rising rapidly from the Brazilian lower leagues to play in a continental final, Chapecoense were a Brazilian soccer Cinderella story; one that became an all-time sporting tragedy on the eve of the biggest game in club history. En route to play in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, the charter plane carrying the club’s players, its coaches, its administrators, and journalists crashed into the side of a mountain on its approach into Medellin, Colombia. Of the 77 people on board, only six survived. Of those six, three were players. The crash triggered weeks of mourning from the global soccer community. — Alexander Abnos

