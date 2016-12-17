Planet Futbol

21. Despite injury, Cristiano Ronaldo wins first international title with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s night couldn’t have started much worse. Portugal’s all-time leading goal scorer took a knock to the knee from France’s Dimitri Payet in the eighth minute of the Euro 2016 final. After twice attempting to play despite agonizing pain, an emotional Ronaldo finally allowed himself to be substituted in the 25th minute. That could have ended Portugal’s chances of winning the title, but Éder’s brilliant extra-time goal lifted Portugal to an unexpected European Championship, giving Ronaldo his first title at the international level. — Alexander Abnos

MORE MOMENTS: 116 - 101 | 100 - 81 | 80 - 61 | 60 - 41 | 40 -21 | 20 - 1

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters