Cristiano Ronaldo’s night couldn’t have started much worse. Portugal’s all-time leading goal scorer took a knock to the knee from France’s Dimitri Payet in the eighth minute of the Euro 2016 final. After twice attempting to play despite agonizing pain, an emotional Ronaldo finally allowed himself to be substituted in the 25th minute. That could have ended Portugal’s chances of winning the title, but Éder’s brilliant extra-time goal lifted Portugal to an unexpected European Championship, giving Ronaldo his first title at the international level. — Alexander Abnos

