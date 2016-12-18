Planet Futbol

26. Hope Solo slams Swedish women's soccer team after Olympic loss

Following the U.S. women’s national team’s loss to Sweden in the Olympics, Hope Solo didn’t mince words. “[W]e played a bunch of cowards. The better team did not win today. I strongly believe that,” she said. When asked to elaborate she said: "Sweden dropped off. They didn't want to open play. They didn't want to pass the ball. They didn't want to play great soccer.” The comments were deemed “unacceptable” by U.S. Soccer, which proceeded to terminate Solo’s national team contract and ban her for six months. — Ben Eagle

