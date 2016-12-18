Planet Futbol

47. Jurgen Klinsmann fired by U.S. men's national team

Hired in 2011 to lead the U.S. national team, Jurgen Klinsmann promised to change the American style of play—making it more proactive, balanced, and able to compete on level footing with the world’s elite teams. But toward the end of 2016, the U.S. was having trouble defeating teams in its own region. A 2–1 loss to Mexico in Columbus, Ohio, was bad enough, but the U.S.’s 4–0 loss to Costa Rica days later sealed Klinsmann’s fate. Days later, the German’s time in charge of the U.S. came to an end, with Bruce Arena—the U.S. coach from 1998–2006—now back in the fold to get the team’s World Cup qualification campaign back on track. — Alexander Abnos

