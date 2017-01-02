Planet Futbol

Middlesbrough holds Leicester to scoreless draw, rues late missed chance

Associated Press
Associated Press
Monday January 2nd, 2017

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Gaston Ramirez's late miss provided a timely reminder of Middlesbrough's need for attacking reinforcements in a 0-0 draw with struggling champion Leicester in the English Premier League on Monday. The Uruguayan steered his half-volley wide from eight yards to sum up a frustrating afternoon for the hosts, who are five points above the relegation zone.

Shorn of injured pair Islam Slimani and Danny Drinkwater, as well as the suspended Jamie Vardy, Leicester should be satisfied with the point. Leicester, which is in 14th place, missed opportunities from Leonardo Ulloa and Christian Fuchs.

U.S. goalkeeper Brad Guzan, making his first Premier League appearance since August 28, earned the clean sheet for Middlesbrough.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters