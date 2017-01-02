Planet Futbol

West Brom comes back to beat Hull City with second-half rally

Associated Press
Associated Press
Monday January 2nd, 2017

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion deepened Hull's relegation concerns with a 3-1 victory at the Hawthorns in the English Premier League on Monday.

Robert Snodgrass had given Hull a first-half lead, but Chris Brunt and Gareth McAuley seized on errors and James Morrison also scored in West Brom's comeback.

The victory cemented the central England team's grip on eighth place, while Hull is three points from safety without a win in nine league games.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters