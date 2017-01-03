Planet Futbol

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: Game time, TV channel, live stream

SI Wire
Tuesday January 3rd, 2017

Bournemouth will host Arsenal on Tuesday as the Premier League's frenzy of holiday fixtures begins wrapping up. 

The hosts are coming off a 3–0 away win against struggling Swansea City, while the Gunners last beat Crystal Palace 2–0 at Emirates Stadium. 

Olivier Giroud and Alex Iwobi scored for Arsenal in their victory, the team's second straight win after dropping consecutive games to Everton and Manchester City in mid–December. 

Bournemouth entered Monday in 10th place in the Premier League with 24 points, while Arsenal sat in third place with 40 points. 

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch Bournemouth–Arsenal online on NBC Sports Live

