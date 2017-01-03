Planet Futbol

Transfer rumors: Madrid eyeing Dele Alli, Payet linked to Marseille, more

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The European transfer window is well underway, with a number of big names and clubs linked to one another as always. 

While the summer typically brings the biggest moves involving the most high-profile names and the largest transfer fees, the winter window is no stranger to blockbuster deals.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz surrounding transfer season:

• West Ham are trying to hold on to star midfielder Dimitri Payet, with interest coming from his former club Marseille.

• Real Madrid is eyeing Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, according to reports, with a lucrative summer move potentially in the cards. Other reports indicate Spurs do not intend to sell their young star at any price. 

• Also linked to Madrid: Juventus rising star Paulo Dybala. The 23-year-old Argentine forward has reportedly told Madrid president Florentino Perez that he intends to sign with the club this summer.

• Everton are in talks with Manchester United over midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, with West Brom also heavily interested, according to reports.

• Christian Benteke reportedly turned down a massive £40m offer from Chinese club Beijing Guoan to stay at Crystal Palace.

• Middlesbrough is expected to announce the signing of Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede on Wednesday.

• Leicester City has reportedly agreed to a long-term deal with Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, paying up to £15m ​for the 20-year-old Nigerian international.

• PSG officially introduced Wolfsburg signing Julian Draxler on Tuesday. The 23-year-old’s deal runs for the next four and a half years in Paris.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters