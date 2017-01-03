The European transfer window is well underway, with a number of big names and clubs linked to one another as always.

While the summer typically brings the biggest moves involving the most high-profile names and the largest transfer fees, the winter window is no stranger to blockbuster deals.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz surrounding transfer season:

• West Ham are trying to hold on to star midfielder Dimitri Payet, with interest coming from his former club Marseille.

• Real Madrid is eyeing Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, according to reports, with a lucrative summer move potentially in the cards. Other reports indicate Spurs do not intend to sell their young star at any price.

• Also linked to Madrid: Juventus rising star Paulo Dybala. The 23-year-old Argentine forward has reportedly told Madrid president Florentino Perez that he intends to sign with the club this summer.

• Everton are in talks with Manchester United over midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, with West Brom also heavily interested, according to reports.

• Christian Benteke reportedly turned down a massive £40m offer from Chinese club Beijing Guoan to stay at Crystal Palace.

• Middlesbrough is expected to announce the signing of Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede on Wednesday.

• Leicester City has reportedly agreed to a long-term deal with Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, paying up to £15m ​for the 20-year-old Nigerian international.

• PSG officially introduced Wolfsburg signing Julian Draxler on Tuesday. The 23-year-old’s deal runs for the next four and a half years in Paris.