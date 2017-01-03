Planet Futbol

You will want to watch this Messi training goal in slow motion

SI Wire
15 minutes ago

We’re talking about practice. Not the game, practice.

Lionel Messi is no less absurd when kicking it around at Barcelona training sessions, and we have been gifted with video of whatever you want to call this goal.

I had to watch it like four times to figure out what happened.

Okay, this video is grainy and I can’t tell who’s who, but let’s try this: there’s one guy who just tries to fall down and be an obstacle, another guy who halfheartedly stabs at the ball, and then the other guy in blue (who’s on Messi’s team) who just jumps up and down, probably because he knows it’s about to go down. He then appears to kick the ball through two people’s legs, first the keeper and then another guy who totally fails at, you know, kicking the ball away from the net.

Magical.

- Jeremy Woo

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters