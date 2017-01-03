Planet Futbol

Stoke City improves mid-table position with win over Watford

Associated Press
Associated Press
an hour ago

STOKE, England (AP) — Stoke scored a goal in each half to move further away from the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over Watford on Tuesday.

Stoke applied all the first-half pressure and was rewarded on the stroke of halftime when Ryan Shawcross pounced on a corner from Charlie Adam to rifle home a half-volley. Adam was also behind Stoke's second, whipping over a cross from the left flank that evaded Watford defender Sebastian Prodl and struck Peter Crouch before flying into the net in the 49th minute.

Stoke moved up to mid-table safety at 11th in the standings on 24 points, nine above the drop zone. Watford is 14th on 22 points.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters