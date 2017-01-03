Watch: Swansea City earns big three points on Rangel's rare goal
Swansea City climbed out of the Premier League cellar Tuesday, with Angel Rangel's first EPL goal in more than three years leading the club to a dramatic 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.
Rangel, who had not scored in the Premier League since May 7, 2013, broke a deadlock in the 88th minute after Wilfried Zaha had appeared to rescue a point for Palace with a sensational volley.
Alfie Mawson had opened the scoring with his first top-flight goal for Swansea just before halftime. But with Palace pushing for an equalizer, it got one through Zaha in highlight-reel fashion.
Even Coach Lasso approves of this goal by Zaha
That set the stage for Rangel, who snuck in behind the Palace line while staying offside and stabbed at a left-footed effort that trickled by goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.
Angel Rangel is the hero Swansea deserves
The result brings Swansea into 19th, above Hull City, which fired manager Mike Phelan on Tuesday. Sunderland, which, like Swansea, has 15 points, is in 18th, a point behind Palace for safety.