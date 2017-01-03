Planet Futbol

Watch: Swansea City earns big three points on Rangel's rare goal

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Swansea City climbed out of the Premier League cellar Tuesday, with Angel Rangel's first EPL goal in more than three years leading the club to a dramatic 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Rangel, who had not scored in the Premier League since May 7, 2013, broke a deadlock in the 88th minute after Wilfried Zaha had appeared to rescue a point for Palace with a sensational volley.

Alfie Mawson had opened the scoring with his first top-flight goal for Swansea just before halftime. But with Palace pushing for an equalizer, it got one through Zaha in highlight-reel fashion. 

That set the stage for Rangel, who snuck in behind the Palace line while staying offside and stabbed at a left-footed effort that trickled by goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

The result brings Swansea into 19th, above Hull City, which fired manager Mike Phelan on Tuesday. Sunderland, which, like Swansea, has 15 points, is in 18th, a point behind Palace for safety.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters