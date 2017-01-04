The January transfer window is well underway in Europe, with a number of big names and clubs linked to one another as always.

While the summer typically brings the biggest moves involving the most high-profile names and the largest transfer fees, the winter window is no stranger to blockbuster deals.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz during the latest edition of transfer season:

Wednesday, Jan. 4

• Carlo Ancelotti has called the rumors linking Arturo Vidal with a move to Chelsea "absolute rubbish." Reports linked Vidal with a £40 million move from Bayern Munich to the Premier League leader. Chelsea has money with which to play following Oscar's sensational £60 million move to China.

• Shanghai SIPG will reportedly offer a record-shattering €150 million bid to Borussia Dortmund for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and offer him €800,000 a week in a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the world.

• Sunderland has reportedly rejected a £6 million bid from West Ham for star forward Jermain Defoe.

• Another star to China? Ever Banega's representation reportedly says that the Inter Milan and Argentina midfielder has offers from Beijing Guoan and Hebei China Fortune.

• Arsenal will reportedly sign left back Cohen Bramall of hardly touted, seventh-tier side Hednesford after he impressed on a trial with the club before Christmas.

• West Ham reportedly has no plans to sell in-demand winger Michail Antonio.

• Stoke City has signed goalkeeper Lee Grant to a permanent, two-and-a-half year deal from Derby County for a £1.3 million fee after having him on loan.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

• West Ham is trying to hold on to star midfielder Dimitri Payet, with interest coming from his former club Marseille.

• Real Madrid is eyeing Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, according to reports, with a lucrative summer move potentially in the cards. Other reports indicate Spurs do not intend to sell their young star at any price.

• Also linked to Madrid: Juventus rising star Paulo Dybala. The 23-year-old Argentine forward has reportedly told Madrid president Florentino Perez that he intends to sign with the club this summer.

• Everton is in talks with Manchester United over midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, with West Brom also heavily interested, according to reports. West Brom is said to have Schneiderlin as its No. 1 transfer target this winter and will improve on its initial £18 million offer, which was rejected.

• Christian Benteke reportedly turned down a massive £40m offer from Chinese club Beijing Guoan to stay at Crystal Palace.

• Leicester City has agreed to a long-term deal with Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, reportedly paying up to £15m ​for the 20-year-old Nigerian international.

• PSG officially introduced Wolfsburg signing Julian Draxler on Tuesday. The 23-year-old German star’s deal runs for the next four and a half years in Paris.