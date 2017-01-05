Planet Futbol

Watch: Messi nails free kick in Barcelona's Copa del Rey loss to Athletic Bilbao

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Lionel Messi cut into Athletic Bilbao's lead in the Copa del Rey round of 16 with a scintillating free kick goal from well outside the box. 

Playing at home, Athletic Bilbao jumped out to a 2–0 lead over Barcelona in the first half of the first leg between the two sides. But shortly after the second half began, Messi delivered to cut Barcelona's deficit in half. 

Athletic Club goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz got a piece of Messi's free kick, but the ball clipped the bottom of the crossbar and snuck across the line. 

Iraizoz insisted to the referee that he had stopped the ball from crossing the line, but replays showed the ball clearly across the line. 

Despite a late flurry from Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao held on for a 2-1 win and carries that edge into the final leg, which takes place next Wednesday at Camp Nou.

