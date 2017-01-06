Planet Futbol

Watch: Manchester City routs West Ham in FA Cup third round

Friday January 6th, 2017

Manchester City has had no problem dealing with West Ham in the FA Cup's third round at London's Olympic Stadium, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the opening 50 minutes.

Man City broke the game open with three goals in 10 minutes–aided by an own goal–sending Pep Guardiola's side on its way toward the next stage.

Yaya Toure opened the scoring with a 33rd-minute penalty kick before a cross intended for Raheem Sterling was knocked into West Ham's net by Havard Nordtveit in the 41st minute. 

Two minutes later, David Silva scored off an assist from Sterling, while on the other side of halftime, Sergio Aguero redirected a cross from Toure by goalkeeper Adrian to make it 4-0.

Manchester City made it 5-0 with an 84th-minute header off a corner kick, which crossed the line prior to it being cleared by a West Ham defender.

Manchester City last won the FA Cup in 2010-2011, though it reached the final in 2012-13 before falling to Wigan Athletic. It has five titles overall.

Manchester United and Arsenal are tied for the most FA Cup titles with 12 apiece.

