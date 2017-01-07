Planet Futbol

How to watch Preston vs. Arsenal: Game time, TV channel, live stream

SI Wire
Saturday January 7th, 2017

Hosts Preston North End will look to upset Arsenal in a third round match of the FA Cup on Saturday. 

Arsenal sits in fifth place in the Premier League, just a single point behind fourth-place Manchester City for a Champions League spot. The Gunners managed seven points from their three Premier League games over the holiday stretch, including a riveting 3-3 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday. Arsenal trailed 3-0 deep into the second half before goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud rescued a point for the visitors. 

Danny Welbeck, who has not played all season for Arsenal because of a left knee injury, could make his return in Saturday's match.

Preston comes into the matchup in 11th place in the EFL Championship—comfortably above the relegation zone but far from seriously challenging for Premier League promotion. Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill lead Preston with five goals each across all competitions. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Preston-Arsenal online at Fox Sports Go.

