Barcelona travels to face Villarreal on Sunday in a key La Liga clash between teams near the top of the table.

Barcelona sits in third place with 34 points, behind Real Madrid (40 points) and Sevilla (36 points). Villarreal trails in fifth with 29 points and can gain ground with a win.

The two sides last met in last year’s Copa Del Rey semifinals, with Barca winning 3–1 in both legs. This is their first meeting of the 2016–17 season.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sport

Live stream: Watch the game online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a 24–hour free trial subscription here.