Watch: Lionel Messi scores on perfectly placed free kick to bring Barcelona level late

Sunday January 8th, 2017

Barcelona salvaged a draw against Villareal on Sunday thanks to the late heroics of Lionel Messi. 

In the 90th minute, Messi was fouled on the edge of the box, setting him up with a golden free kick opportunity. Messi and Neymar stood over it, but it was Leo who took the shot. He put it just past the edge of the wall and buried the shot in the upper left corner of the goal. 

Barcelona currently sits in third place in La Liga, one point behind Sevilla and five points behind league-leading Real Madrid. 

