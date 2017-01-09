Cristiano Ronaldo has put the finishing touch on a trophy-filled 2016 season, winning the FIFA award for best men's player on Monday.

Ronaldo, who was favored to win the award, beat out finalists Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, as well as a larger shortlist that included Sergio Agüero, Luis Suarez, Paul Pogba, and his Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale, among others.

2016 was a banner year in the already-decorated career of Ronaldo, as the Portuguese star won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid (his third overall and second with Real), as well as winning the Euro 2016 title with Portugal, which beat host nation France in the final despite Ronaldo being injured early in the match. Ronaldo also won the Club World Cup with Real Madrid, scoring two goals in extra time of a 4–2 win over Kashima Antlers and netting a hat trick in the final.

For his success, Ronaldo was awarded the 2016 Ballon d'Or–the award that for the previous six years was merged with the FIFA award for best men's player (previously known as "FIFA World Player of the Year"). In all, this is Ronaldo's fourth FIFA-issued award for men's player of the year, having won the FIFA-backed Ballon d'Or in 2013 and 2014, plus a FIFA World Player Of The Year award in 2008.

Ronaldo isn't letting all the awards affect his performance too much: the forward scored in his first game of the year this past weekend as Real Madrid set a new Spanish record by going 39 straight games unbeaten in all competitions.