Planet Futbol

Carli Lloyd wins second straight FIFA award for best women's player

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
Monday January 9th, 2017

Carli Lloyd can still be considered the best female player in the world of soccer, as the U.S. star took home her second consecutive FIFA award for best women's player at FIFA's "The Best" awards gala on Monday. 

The award is something of a surprise for Lloyd, who was not expected to win after a strong 2016 from fellow finalists Melanie Behringer (Olympic gold medlist Germany) and Marta (Brazil). 

"I honestly wasn't expecting this," Lloyd said after accepting the award. 

Planet Futbol
As Cristiano Ronaldo's career evolves, how much longer can he be 'The Best?'

But while Lloyd may not have enjoyed as much success as she did in 2015, but still performed well in 2016 despite the United States' elimination from the Olympics at the quarterfinal stage. Lloyd scored scored 17 international goals over the course of the year, including two at the Olympics, to go with five goals in just seven appearances with the Houston Dash of the NWSL.

Behringer captained her national team and scored a tournament-leading five goals as it won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her goals included winners in the quarterfinal against China and in the semifinal against Canada. The title was the last act in a long international career for Behringer, who retired from international soccer shortly after winning the gold. In her career with Germany, Behringer won the 2007 Women's World Cup and the 2009 and 2013 European Championship in addition to the 2016 Olympics. She also led Bayern Munich's women's team to the 2016 Bundesliga title. 

Marta, meanwhile, led Brazil to a fourth-place finish at the Olympics, scoring two goals in the process.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters