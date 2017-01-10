Atletico Madrid will host Las Palmas in Copa del Rey play on Tuesday.

The hosts have a strong advantage after topping Las Palmas 2–0 in the first leg.

Atletico Madrid is coming off a 2–0 road win over Eibar. Las Palmas beat Sporting 1–0.

In the round of 32, Atletico Madrid beat Guijuelo, while Las Palmas advanced past Huesca.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Spanish

Live stream: You can watch Atletico Madrid–Las Palmas and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV.