Planet Futbol

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Las Palmas: Live stream, time

SI Wire
Tuesday January 10th, 2017

Atletico Madrid will host Las Palmas in Copa del Rey play on Tuesday. 

The hosts have a strong advantage after topping Las Palmas 2–0 in the first leg. 

Atletico Madrid is coming off a 2–0 road win over Eibar. Las Palmas beat Sporting 1–0. 

In the round of 32, Atletico Madrid beat Guijuelo, while Las Palmas advanced past Huesca. 

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Spanish

Live stream: You can watch Atletico Madrid–Las Palmas and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters