How to watch Manchester United vs. Hull City: Game time, live stream

Tuesday January 10th, 2017

Manchester United will host Hull City in the League Cup semifinal on Tuesday. 

Jose Mourinho's side has been in good form recently, winning 4–0 in FA Cup play against Reading this past weekend. Hull City beat Swansea 2–0 in the FA Cup this weekend. 

Manchester United hasn't lost since Nov. 3, when the team fell to Fenerbahce in Europa League play. 

Liverpool and Southampton will face off in the other semifinal. 

The second leg between United and Hull will be played on Jan. 26. 

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Manchester United–Hull City and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

 

