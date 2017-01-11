Planet Futbol

2 hours ago

The second leg of Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao's round of 16 match Copa Del Rey match takes place on Wednesday.

Athletic Bilbao is up 2–1 after their win in San Mames, so Barcelona has work to do at home in order to advance to the quarterfinals. 

Athletic Bilbao has lost 6–0 and 3–1 in its last two trips to Camp Nou.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3:15 p.m. E.T.

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch Athletic Bilbao–Barcelona and other soccer matches live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

