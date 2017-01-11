Planet Futbol

Watch: Lionel Messi's sensational free kick gives Barcelona late Copa del Rey win

SI Wire
23 minutes ago

Lionel Messi's penchant for scoring on free kicks seems to be growing. 

Messi scored on yet another free kick on Wednesday in Barcelona's Copa del Rey tie with Athletic Bilbao, giving the home team an edge to reach the quarterfinals. It came just days after Messi's 90th-minute free kick salvaged a point vs. Villarreal in league play. He also scored off a free kick in the first leg vs. Athletic Bilbao last week.

Barcelona entered Wednesday trailing 2–1 on aggregate. Barcelona led 2–1 in the second leg when Messi scored in the 78th minute, putting Barca ahead 4–3 on aggregate.

Luis Suarez and Neymar also scored Wednesday for Barcelona.

Watch Messi's latest incredible goal below. 

Barcelona next plays on Saturday against Las Palmas. 

