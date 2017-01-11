Planet Futbol

Liverpool's attempt to burn Southampton backfires when team misspells Southampton

Extra Mustard
Wednesday January 11th, 2017

Liverpool faces Southampton in the first leg of the EFL semifinal on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, the club tried to diss its opponent in a tweet. 

The four players featured are (clockwise from top left) Sadio Mane, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana. These players have something in common: They are all former Southampton players. Liverpool is basically telling Southampton that it takes all its best players.

That's a solid dig, for sure. But if you're going to shoot, you better not miss. Southampton is spelled with one "h". There are two in the graphic. "Southhampton" is not a thing. 

Liverpool later tweeted out an edited version. Sick burns all around. 

-Daniel Rapaport

 

 

 

