Watch: Luis Suarez scores on gorgeous volley for 100th goal at Barcelona

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Luis Suarez has scored his 100th goal since joining Barcelona, and he did so in sensational fashion. 

Suarez's side volley was rifled into the far corner of the net, giving Barcelona the edge over Athletic Bilbao at the time in their Copa del Rey round of 16 match. Athletic Bilbao carried a 2-1 advantage into the second leg, but Suarez's goal put Barcelona up via the away-goal tiebreaker.

Suarez scored after measuring a cross from Neymar. He got his timing down to perfection, firing in with his right foot in the 35th minute.

It took Suarez just 120 games to reach the 100-goal milestone, the third-fastest in club history, according to MisterChip:

Of Suarez's 100 goals since joining Barcelona in 2014, 68 have come in La Liga play; 17 have come in Champions League play, eight have come in the Copa del Rey, five have come in the FIFA Club World Cup; one has come in the UEFA Super Cup and one has come in the Spanish Super Cup.

Since Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi have played together, they've scored an even 300 goals between them (Messi - 124; Suarez - 100; Neymar - 76).

