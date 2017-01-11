Liverpool and Southampton are vying for a place in the League Cup final at St. Mary's in the first leg of the semifinal series, and Nathan Redmond gave the Saints a leg up.

Redmond's 20th-minute goal opened the scoring for the hosts, putting Jurgen Klopp's side in an early hole and providing the only goal in a 1-0 triumph.

The goal came moments after Redmond was denied by goalkeeper Loris Karius on a great look on frame, but defender Ragnar Klavan's wayward touch fell right to Jay Rodriguez, who played Redmond through for the collected, poised finish.

Karius came up with a pair of sensational stops to halt the bleeding and keep Liverpool within striking range for the second leg, which will be played at Anfield in two weeks.

The winner of the series will face either Manchester United or Hull City in the final. United carries a 2-0 lead into the second leg after winning at Old Trafford on Tuesday.