Planet Futbol

Watch: Christian Pulisic scores in second straight Dortmund friendly

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Christian Pulisic is heating up ahead of the Bundesliga's second half of the season, with the American midfielder scoring in a second straight friendly for Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic followed his goal against PSV Eindhoven over the weekend with another tally against Belgium's Standard Liege on Thursday, scoring in the 15th minute of their match in Marbella, Spain. Pulisic was on the end of a combination play in the final third, making a darting run behind the back line and then chipping the goalkeeper from close range to give Dortmund a 1-0 lead.

Pulisic was replaced at halftime by Emre Mor.

Felix Passlack and Raphael Guerreiro followed with goals in the second half to extend Dortmund's lead.

Pulisic will be aiming to build on his first half of the season in which he scored two goals in 12 Bundesliga appearances (eight starts). Dortmund has another friendly on Tuesday against Paderborn before resuming Bundesliga play on Jan. 21 at Werder Bremen.

