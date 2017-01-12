Planet Futbol

How to watch Sevilla vs. Real Madrid: Copa del Rey live stream, TV channel

SI Wire
an hour ago

Sevilla will host Real Madrid in the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie on Thursday. 

Real Madrid won the first leg 3–0, so Sevilla has a mountain to climb as it returns home for the second leg in the round of 16. 

James Rodriguez scored twice for Real Madrid in the first leg, while Raphael Varane added another for Zinedine Zidane's side. 

The two clubs will play again on Sunday in La Liga. 

See how to watch Thursday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Sevilla–Real Madrid and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters