Watch: Jose Mourinho picks up reporter's phone during press conference
Keep your phone on silent before Jose Mourinho starts talking at his press conference. If you don't, he might pick up.
That's exactly what happened on Friday, when a talkSPORT reporter's phone rang as Mourinho rambled on about something or other.
Put it on silent next time, mate! 😂 pic.twitter.com/RreuxH1vDJ— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2017
The caller was a talkSPORT producer, who has already changed her Twitter avatar to a screenshot of Mourinho picking up a phone with her WhatsApp profile photo on it.
At least I chose a good photo for my what's app picture. What a day. pic.twitter.com/X62Ne639Nx— Abi Paterson (@abipaterson) January 13, 2017
Just don't call Jose during his postgame press conference unless you want to hear him blather about refereeing decisions for a few hours.