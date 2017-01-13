Planet Futbol

Watch: Jose Mourinho picks up reporter's phone during press conference

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Keep your phone on silent before Jose Mourinho starts talking at his press conference. If you don't, he might pick up. 

That's exactly what happened on Friday, when a talkSPORT reporter's phone rang as Mourinho rambled on about something or other. 

The caller was a talkSPORT producer, who has already changed her Twitter avatar to a screenshot of Mourinho picking up a phone with her WhatsApp profile photo on it. 

Just don't call Jose during his postgame press conference unless you want to hear him blather about refereeing decisions for a few hours. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters