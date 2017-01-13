Keep your phone on silent before Jose Mourinho starts talking at his press conference. If you don't, he might pick up.

That's exactly what happened on Friday, when a talkSPORT reporter's phone rang as Mourinho rambled on about something or other.

Put it on silent next time, mate! 😂 pic.twitter.com/RreuxH1vDJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2017

The caller was a talkSPORT producer, who has already changed her Twitter avatar to a screenshot of Mourinho picking up a phone with her WhatsApp profile photo on it.

At least I chose a good photo for my what's app picture. What a day. pic.twitter.com/X62Ne639Nx — Abi Paterson (@abipaterson) January 13, 2017

Just don't call Jose during his postgame press conference unless you want to hear him blather about refereeing decisions for a few hours.