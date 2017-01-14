Planet Futbol

How to watch Chelsea vs. Leicester City: Live stream, game time, TV

Saturday January 14th, 2017

Chelsea travels to face Leicester City at the King Power stadium as the first-place Blues draw the defending Premier League champions.

The visitors sit five points atop the table, comfortably moving forward into 2017. With transfer rumors surrounding Diego Costa, they will be without their leading scorer. Leicester has struggled, ranking 15th with 21 points, but can perhaps get it moving in the second half of the season and move toward the middle of the table.

Chelsea won the teams’ October meeting 3–0.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: 12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 14

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch the match online here

