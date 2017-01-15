Manchester United and Liverpool resume their rivalry in Sunday’s marquee match, as the Reds head to Old Trafford looking to maintain their foothold near the top of the table.

Liverpool trails Chelsea by eight points at the midway point of the season, well-positioned to finish in the top four but still with much work to do. Man United sits in sixth and can gain valuable ground with a win as they aim to get back into the chase. The two sides drew when they last met in league play in October.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online here.