Carroll's bicycle kick, Jovetic's winner headline weekend's top performers

Ben Lyttleton
an hour ago

Top three goals of the week:

Andy Carroll (West Ham): With Dimitri Payet in the dog house, Carroll delivered a scissor-kick that had everything for the Hammers striker better known for his heading ability.

Thomas Lemar (Monaco): An acute-angled chip from the edge of the area for another French talent Monaco can expect to sell for a nice windfall in the coming seasons.

Nicolas de Preville (Lille): A powerful shot from the edge of the area soared into the roof of the net in Lille’s 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne.

Top three players of the week

Tom Davies (Everton): The homegrown midfielder on his third Premier League start scored in the win over Manchester City–and gave Yaya Toure an afternoon to forget.

Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla): Only signed last week on loan from Inter, the Montenegrin scored the winner for Sevilla that ended Real Madrid’s 40-match, eight-month unbeaten run–one game after scoring on his debut, also against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Bernardo Silva (Monaco): The Portuguese playmaker is heading for a huge summer move if he keeps up this form. Monaco is Europe’s top scoring side and a possible Champions League dark horse; Silva instigated the 3-1 win at Marseille and even scored the third.

