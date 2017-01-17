Planet Futbol

Former U.S. forward Herculez Gomez retires, joins ESPN as a soccer analyst

SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Former U.S. men's national team forward Herculez Gomez has retired and joined ESPN as a television analyst, the network announced on Tuesday.

Gomez, who goes out with a championship after winning MLS Cup with the Seattle Sounders, will be on the call for the U.S. men's national team's friendly against Serbia latest this month. He will also work as a studio analyst on both ESPN and ESPN Deportes, working in two languages and covering U.S. and Mexican soccer. Gomez played in Liga MX in between two runs in MLS, winning the Golden Boot in Liga MX's 2010 Clausura season and winning the Clausura title in 2012 with Santos Laguna.

ESPN won't be his first stint in TV, as he worked for Fox Sports during this past summer's Copa America Centenario, providing match commentary and studio analysis.

Gomez scored six goals in 24 caps with the U.S., and he played in one World Cup, riding his hot streak in the winter and spring of 2010 to a place on Bob Bradley's roster for South Africa. He also won the 2013 Gold Cup with the U.S. His MLS Cup triumph was his third, following a pair with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2002 and 2005.

