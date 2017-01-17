Planet Futbol

Red Bulls deal captain Dax McCarty to Fire for allocation money

Associated Press
Associated Press
an hour ago

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls have traded midfielder and team captain Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire for $400,000 in general allocation money.

The Red Bulls announced that they will be paid $200,000 this year and the next for their franchise's all-time leader in regular season starts and minutes played.

Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch says "at this point in time, we felt that this was the right move to put our team in the best position to succeed both now and for years to come."

Planet Futbol
Forgotten by Klinsmann, select U.S. players have new life under Arena

McCarty joined New York in 2011 in a trade with D.C. United. In 5 1/2 seasons, he made 163 regular-season starts and played 14,381 minutes, both club records. He made 169 regular-season appearances, tied for the most in club history, and recorded 14 goals and 27 assists. He also had 17 playoff appearances.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters