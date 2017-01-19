Real Sociedad will host FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday.

Real Sociedad beat Villarreal in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinal, while Barcelona topped Athletic Bilbao.

Both teams enter this match after winning their most recent La Liga games. Barcelona beat Las Palmas 5–0, and Real Sociedad earned a 2–0 win at Malaga.

See how to watch Thursday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Real Sociedad–Barcelona and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.