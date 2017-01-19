Planet Futbol

How to watch Real Sociedad vs. FC Barcelona: Game time, live stream, TV channel

SI Wire
an hour ago

Real Sociedad will host FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday. 

Real Sociedad beat Villarreal in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinal, while Barcelona topped Athletic Bilbao. 

Both teams enter this match after winning their most recent La Liga games. Barcelona beat Las Palmas 5–0, and Real Sociedad earned a 2–0 win at Malaga.

See how to watch Thursday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Real Sociedad–Barcelona and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters