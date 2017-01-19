Radja Nainggolan's instincts proved to be on point for Roma on Thursday.

Nainggolan turned a defender's wayward touch into a perfectly hit one-timed volley for a goal in Roma's Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria.

A through ball gone awry turned out to be a gift for Nainggolan, with the Belgian midfielder taking advantage with his strike off the bounce. It marks a second straight game with a goal for Nainggolan, who scored the lone tally in a 1-0 win at Udinese in Serie A play over the weekend for Roma. The win pulled Roma within a point at the top of Juventus at the top of the league.

His strike Thursday put Roma within range of reaching the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.

Nainggolan added a second, and Edin Dzeko and Stephan El-Shaarawy scored as well, sending Roma through 4-0.

The four Coppa quarterfinal pairings are now set. Roma will play Cesena, while Juventus will play AC Milan, Napoli will play Fiorentina and Inter Milan will play Lazio in three high-profile pairings.