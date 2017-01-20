SC Freiburg will host Bayern Munich in Bundesliga play on Friday.

Bayern is in first place in Bundesliga with 39 points, three ahead of Red Bull Leipzig, which sits in second place with 36.

SC Freiburg is in eighth place with 23 points.

The match is the first Bundesliga game for each team following the holiday break. Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 3–0 on Dec. 21.

How to watch

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: GOLTV

Live stream: You can watch Freiburg–Bayern and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.