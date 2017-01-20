Planet Futbol

How to watch SC Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, time

SI Wire
an hour ago

SC Freiburg will host Bayern Munich in Bundesliga play on Friday. 

Bayern is in first place in Bundesliga with 39 points, three ahead of Red Bull Leipzig, which sits in second place with 36. 

SC Freiburg is in eighth place with 23 points. 

The match is the first Bundesliga game for each team following the holiday break. Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 3–0 on Dec. 21. 

How to watch

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: GOLTV

Live stream: You can watch Freiburg–Bayern and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters